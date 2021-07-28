Maxwell’s Nerja donations appeal

MAXWELL’S in Nerja is collecting donations for local children.

The business has been taking donations of stationary to create school starter packs for needy children and has so far collected around €250 worth of donations from generous locals for the Nerja Solidaria food bank.

Once collected, the Nerja Royal British Legion will place the donations into packs to be given to local children and the drive is expected to help around 80 Nerja families.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Owner Melissa Maxwell said: “We didn’t know if it would take off but it has really flown.”

She added: “Our post on Facebook asking for donations has really helped with people who are not even customers coming in with items.”

Maxwell’s is now calling on locals to bring in more pencil cases before the collection ends on August 4.

The bar will next be collecting toiletries for Nerja Solidaria.

Any donations can be taken to Maxwell’s on 28 Calle Fray Junipero Serra, Nerja.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.