Jill Biden’s chief of staff nominated for Spain ambassador

The first lady Jill Biden’s chief of staff is to be nominated as the US ambassador to Spain and Andorra.

The White House announced yesterday, July 27, that Jill Biden’s chief of staff will be nominated to be the US ambassador to Spain and Andorra, although it has not yet been announced who will be her successor.

Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon also serves as an assistant to President Biden and was the US ambassador to Uruguay for Obama.

Jill Biden said when she met Reynoso in 2019 that they “immediately clicked.”

“We stayed in touch, and I knew if we came to the White House, that I wanted her as my Chief of Staff,” she said in a statement.

“She’s been exceptional and an incredible leader and friend. Given her experience and her heart, I can think of no one better than Julissa to represent us in Spain and Andorra.”

Reynoso has worked in the White House for Biden for only a few months but has been by the side of the first lady as she travelled. She took the position of chief of staff to Jill Biden when the president took office in January after previously being the deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs and a partner at a New York-based international law firm.

President Biden’s ambassador selections also have to be confirmed by the Senate.

