EU stops legal action against UK as Brexit talks hit new 'standstill'

By Ron Howells

Ron Howells
EU is stopping legal action against the UK as Brexit talks hit a new ‘standstill’.

The European Commission has announced it will freeze the current infringement process against the UK over its move to defy EU red tape in the region.

Eurocrats had accused Downing Street of breaching international law by temporarily suspending EU-ordered checks between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland. Brussels’ decision to pause the legal action comes amid rising tensions over the Brexit deal’s protocol put in place to avoid a hard border.

The European Union began the so-called infringement procedure in March 2021, it was aimed against Britain for making changes to the Northern Ireland trade arrangements that Brussels says breach the Brexit divorce deal agreed with London last year.

The Northern Ireland protocol was part of the Brexit settlement, backed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, that finally sealed Britain’s divorce from the EU four years after voters backed leaving in a referendum.

“While the EU will not renegotiate the Protocol, we stand ready to address all the issues arising in the practical implementation of the Protocol in a spirit of good faith and cooperation. It is essential that we continue constructive discussions in the weeks ahead.


With regards to the request for a standstill, the Commission will carefully assess the new proposals made by the UK, in accordance with the necessary consultation procedures, both internally, and with the European Parliament.

In order to provide the necessary space to reflect on these issues and find durable solutions to the implementation of the Protocol, we have decided, at this stage, not to move to the next stage of the infringement procedure, started in March,” said The Commission.

 


