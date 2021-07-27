Nerja educational centres to be used outside of school hours

The educational centres in Nerja will now be allowed to be used for activities outside of school hours.

The mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, has signed four cooperation agreements with the Ministry of Education and Sports of the Junta de Andalucia that will allow the use of the facilities of the educational centres of the town outside of school hours, for educational, cultural and sports activities.

The educational centres that are part of these agreements are CEIP Joaquin Herrera, where the Summer Camp of the Asociacion Deportivo Acantilados Magicos and the rehearsals of the Nerja Music Band will be held, CEIP Nueva Nerja, which will hold the FLAMPA Summer Camp, the IES El Chaparil that will host a Modern Dance Workshop, and the IES Sierra Almijara where a Summer Camp has been planned.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This initiative has been announced by the councillors of Education and Culture, Gema Laguna, and Daniel Rivas.

“In the face of requests made by local sports organisations and clubs to use the facilities of educational centres in August, the Council has carried out this initiative with the Junta de Andalucia, of the projects presented by these entities and clubs, which have required the prior approval of the Territorial Delegation of Education and Sports”.

This initiative is intended to contribute to the greater integration of the centres in the cultural and social life of the municipality, to enhance their educational function and involve all citizens.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.