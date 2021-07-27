Clever cat turns up music to the max at his own party causing neighbours to complain

Local Police in Lugo attended a disturbance last week in which a clever cat was found playing music at maximum volume.

The Local Police went to a flat in Lugo after neighbours complained that they could not sleep due to loud music playing. To the surprise of the officers, there was no party or people inside of the property, instead, officers found a clever cat that had managed to turn the sound system up to maximum volume!

As reported by the Local Police, the event happened on July 25 during the early hours of the morning, when residents of a building in the Ronda das Fontiñas complained of “loud music noise that made it impossible for them to rest”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



After attending the building and realising that there wasn’t a party being held, they managed to contact the owner of the apartment, who was outside of the area.

When they informed the owner of the event he told the Local Police that “what had activated the stereo was his cat that was left in the house, since it has the habit of turning on the music equipment with the foot and turning the volume wheel.”

The owner returned to the residence immediately, 20 Minutos reports.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.