Beekeeping farm on roof of house in Camas, Sevilla dismantled by police

By
Chris King
-
0
Beekeeping farm on roof of house in Camas, Sevilla dismantled by police
Beekeeping farm on roof of house in Camas, Sevilla dismantled by police. image: wikimedia

BEEKEEPING farm with eleven hives installed on the roof of a home in the Sevillian municipality of Camas has been dismantled by the Guardia Civil

Guardia Civil officers in the province of Sevilla, belonging to the Roca teams, who specialise in the prevention and investigation of agricultural and livestock farms, have dismantled an illegal beekeeping farm that had been built with eleven fully operational hives, on the roof of a home in the heart of the municipality of Camas, in Sevilla province.

In a statement, the force reported that they were aware of the existence of this settlement, after they had carried out investigations in the area relating to thefts of materials involved in beekeeping, and then, back in April, neighbours also informed them about its existence.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Given the strange location of this beekeeping farm, in the centre of the town, officers carried out checks to see if maybe it was somehow connected to any criminal practice, and informed the relevant authorities about its illegal location within a residential area.

After carrying out the necessary checks, officers went to the home for an inspection of the farm, and the owner voluntarily allowed them inside, at which point, they discovered on the roof of the house, eleven full operation beehives, with their corresponding swarms of bees, and all the hives registered in the name of the house owner, with the corresponding farm numbers.

Since the farm had been built in a residential area, it was deemed to be illegal, and so the findings of their inspection have been sent to the Provincial Delegation of Agriculture, Fisheries and Sustainable Development, which has reportedly already started a sanctioning process, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here