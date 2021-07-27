Beekeeping farm on roof of house in Camas, Sevilla dismantled by police

BEEKEEPING farm with eleven hives installed on the roof of a home in the Sevillian municipality of Camas has been dismantled by the Guardia Civil



Guardia Civil officers in the province of Sevilla, belonging to the Roca teams, who specialise in the prevention and investigation of agricultural and livestock farms, have dismantled an illegal beekeeping farm that had been built with eleven fully operational hives, on the roof of a home in the heart of the municipality of Camas, in Sevilla province.

In a statement, the force reported that they were aware of the existence of this settlement, after they had carried out investigations in the area relating to thefts of materials involved in beekeeping, and then, back in April, neighbours also informed them about its existence.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Given the strange location of this beekeeping farm, in the centre of the town, officers carried out checks to see if maybe it was somehow connected to any criminal practice, and informed the relevant authorities about its illegal location within a residential area.

After carrying out the necessary checks, officers went to the home for an inspection of the farm, and the owner voluntarily allowed them inside, at which point, they discovered on the roof of the house, eleven full operation beehives, with their corresponding swarms of bees, and all the hives registered in the name of the house owner, with the corresponding farm numbers.

Since the farm had been built in a residential area, it was deemed to be illegal, and so the findings of their inspection have been sent to the Provincial Delegation of Agriculture, Fisheries and Sustainable Development, which has reportedly already started a sanctioning process, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________ Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.