Spain at the head of EU vaccination and at the tail end of denialism

Spain is at the head of the EU vaccination race and at the tail end of denialism.

The ongoing pandemic has seen vaccination programmes in parts of Europe start to stagnate as the vaccination rate has been falling in countries including the United Kingdom, Germany and France. Some countries are controversially proposing that people are restricted from entering restaurants, mass events and museums if they cannot prove that have been vaccinated.

The vaccination programme in Spain is progressing extremely well and it the European country that is injecting the most people at the moment as reported El Espanol. Spain is leading the way with 55 per cent of its population double jabbed or having had the Janssen single-dose vaccine. This means that over 25 million people in Spain have been vaccinated.

Denialism of the coronavirus pandemic is also low in Spain which means that most people are choosing to get vaccinated. Current figures show that only 2.6 per cent of the population have rejected having the coronavirus vaccine.

Sunday’s data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) showed that the places leading the vaccination race among the elderly are Spain along with Iceland, Malta, Ireland, Denmark and Portugal.

Spain along with other EU countries hope to have 70 per cent of their adult population vaccinated with the full course of a vaccine by the end of summer. Sadly, some countries in Europe are seeing vaccination rates fall and they are looking for ways to convince those who do not want to receive a vaccine.

According to European Commissioner Thierry, Europe is facing the challenge of “Overcoming vaccine hesitancy”. Currently Covid passports for some countries could be the way forward to control access to events and even for accessing bars and restaurants.

Helge Braun, the German Chancellor of the Exchequer said to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper: “The vaccinated will have more freedom than the unvaccinated”

“This may mean that certain offers such as visits to restaurants, the cinema or stadiums may not be possible for unvaccinated people, even if they test negative, because the risk would be too great.”

