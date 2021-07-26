Out of control wildfire threatens south-west Sardinia

Some 20,000 hectares of forest have been destroyed and 1,500 people evacuated from their homes in a wildfire that has yet to be brought under control.

The wildfire began on Saturday, Juy 24, in the province of Oristano and has spread across much of the south-west damaging homes, businesses, forests and wildlife.

In response to Italy’s request for assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to help in the fight against the ongoing wildfires in Sardinia, the EU is mobilising immediate support from France and Greece.

“I thank France and Greece for this prompt solidarity shown with Italy to help put out the devastating fires,” said Janez Lenarcic, Commissioner for Crisis Management.

“The EU’s 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre remains in close contact with the Italian authorities to monitor developments on the ground and coordinate any further assistance as needed,” he added.

France and Greece are deploying two aerial forest Canadair firefighting planes each to tackle the wildfire. The planes offered by France come from the European Civil Protection Pool, whereas the ones offered by Greece are part of the rescEU assets.

The wildfire has devastated the area of Montiferru, in the centre-west of the island following high temperatures.

