MIJAS: Fact file and information for local residents and visitors.

MIJAS: perched on the side of a mountain amongst green forests and rocky terrain, it has been known since the mid-twentieth century mainly for its donkeys.

But Mijas has so much more to offer and although Mijas Pueblo is popular with locals and visitors alike as a quaint, white-washed village conserving the traditional appearance of old-time Andalucia, Mijas covers such a large area that you can find almost anything within its boundaries.

Mijas has amazing beaches, with everything from cliffs and crystal clear waters, to fine golden sands popular for parties; it has part of the Senda Litoral, an amazing walkway along the Costa del Sol where you can enjoy beautiful views of both the sea and mountains; and while it may not be quite as well-known for its huge mansions and exclusive urbanizations as Marbella, this is certainly not because it can’t hold its own, making it another property paradise in the area.

It has a rich history, having been inhabited by many different cultures over the centuries, shaping it to be what it is today, and leaving a variety of historical sites to be visited.

In this special supplement, we will introduce to you, not only some of the super businesses Mijas has to offer, but we’ll also tell you more about the town and surrounding areas, where to go, what to see, the history and much more…

Whether you are looking for discos, restaurants, somewhere to relax on the beach, an invigorating walk in the mountains, a place to go with the kids or somewhere to chill-out with some cocktails, everything can be found in Mijas, even a dusting of snow at the coldest times of the year if you’re feeling in need of cooling down.

Just a short trip from Malaga airport, minutes from Fuengirola train station, and with buses running inland and down to Fuengirola, Mijas is well connected to the rest of the province. It is home to all kinds of accommodation no matter what your budget is; restaurants offering international cuisine of all varieties; bars where you can find out what having tapas is all about; a array of different businesses to meet all your needs… whatever you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it here, right on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

If you’ve never had a proper look around Mijas even if you live just along the coast or just up the mountain, now is the time to do so. There’s a large indoor car park in Mijas Pueblo and it costs just €1 per day to park, so there’s no excuse. Have a look through our supplement and see what takes your fancy. We’re sure that once you’ve been, you’ll fall for Mijas and want to share it with all your friends.

FACT FILE

Mijas

Location: Malaga province, Andalucia, Spain

Inhabitants (2020): 85,397

Area: 148.8km2

Height above sea level: 428m

Name of locals: Mijeño

Postcodes: 29649 – 29651

Mayor: Josele González (since 2019)

Patron saints: San Anton, Virgen de la Peña

Boundaries: Mediterranean Sea, Marbella, Ojen, Coin, Alhaurin el Grande, Alhaurin de la Torre, Benalmadena, Fuengirola

Mountains: Sierra Alpujata, Sierra de Mijas (1150m)

Rivers: Rio Fuengirola

Average temperature: 18ºC

Average rainfall: 600 litres/m2

Average hours of sunshine: 2,920

Areas: Mijas Pueblo, Las Lagunas, La Cala

Beaches: 14km

Getting to know Mijas

MIJAS, located on the Costa del Sol, just 34 kilometres south of Malaga city, is the fourth most populated town in Malaga province.

Mijas was, until the 1950s, mainly a village of fishermen and farmers, but has become home to foreign residents of more than 120 different nationalities, now accounting for more than 36 per cent of the population. The majority (around 60 per cent) as British.

Mijas covers a large area of 148km2, from the mountains of Sierra Alpujata and Sierra de Mijas to the Mediterranean Sea, divided into three areas: Mijas Pueblo, Las Lagunas in Mijas Costa, and La Cala de Mijas.

Mijas Pueblo, a typical white-washed Andalucian village, is located 428 metres above sea level and it is where the town hall is located, as well as most of the historical buildings.

A popular place to live

IN 2010, Mijas became the third most populated town in Malaga province.

Between 2000 and 2005 alone, the population rose by 39 per cent, mainly due to the rising number of elderly residents who moved to the area.

The most populated area is the more modern and commercial part of Mijas, Las Lagunas, with around 47,000 inhabitants.

The second most populated area is La Cala, while Mijas Pueblo has aroundjust 3,600 inhabitants. The areas of Entrerrios, Osunillas and Valtocado between them have more than 5,000 residents.

This is all according to the official census, however, Mijas Town Hall believes that the population for the whole area could be more than double the official figures, and in the summer months, it usually rose to almost 200,000 people.

The mountains are inhabited by many species of birds of prey and smaller birds, as well as mountain goats, dormice and genets.

From sunshine to snow

THE climate in Mijas is one of its main attractions.

Being close to the sea, the temperatures are not extreme and the average for the year is 18ºC.

It doesn’t get excessively hot in the summer or overly cold in the winter, although snow can be expected on the peaks of the Mijas mountains in the winter, as the higher you go, the colder the temperatures fall, especially above the 600 metres above sea level mark.

On average, Mijas gets less than 600 ml of rain per year and the rainy season is between November and January. On the other hand, Mijas gets an average of 2,920 hours of sunshine per year.

Unfortunately, the summer months also see many forest fires in Mijas and the surrounding areas, both accidental and intentional.

Fiestas and fairs

Dia de San Anton – January 17

Carnival – February

Easter – March/April

Feria de los Pueblos – May

Corpus Christi – May/June

Floral offering to the Virgen de la Peña, the Patron Saint – June 2

Las Lagunas fair – beginning of July

Dia del Carmen – July 16

La Cala Fair – end of July

September 8 – Virgen de la Peña, Patron Saint

Mijas Pueblo Fair – September

Santa Teresa Pilgrimage, La Cala – mid-October

Street Markets

Held from 9am to 2pm

Wednesday – La Cala Fairground also 8pm to midnight until September 4

Thursday – Avenida Polaris, Riviera del Sol

Saturday – Las Lagunas Fairground / La Cala Fairground also 8pm to midnight until September 4

Eco-market – 2nd Sunday of every month – Andalucia Park, Las Lagunas

Eco-market – Last Sunday of every month, Central Boulevard La Cala de Mijas

More information: 952 58 90 34 – 951 06 37 85

Foreign associations

There are several associations in Mijas run by and aimed at foreigners:

Simply Surviving –

https://www.facebook.com/groups/635193080731381

Age Concern Mijas and Fuengirola –

https://www.acespana.org/category/ac-fuengirola-y-mijas-sur/

Royal British Legion Mijas –

http://branches.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/mijas-costa

Age Care Costa del Sol –

https://agecarecosta.org/

La Cala de Mijas Lions Club

https://www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/mijaslacala/

Age Concern, Mijas, Fuengirola and Benalmadena

https://ageconcernfym.com/

Freemasons Costa del Sol

https://friendship37.com/

Rotary Club Mijas International

https://rotarymijasinternational.org/

Mijas Felina

https://www.facebook.com/mijasfelina

Donkey Dreamland

https://www.donkeydreamland.eu

Important contact details

Emergencies of ANY sort: 112

National Police: 091

Local Police: 092 (952 19 70 97)

Guardia Civil: 062 (952 59 10 07 / 952 47 40 30 / 952 49 30 23)

Medical emergency: 061 (952 46 08 08 / 952 46 09 09)

Firemen: 060 (952 58 63 82)

Foreigners’ Department: 952 58 90 10 / [email protected]

National Police Station: 902 10 21 12 (to report a crime)

Town Hall:

Mijas Pueblo 952 48 59 00

Las Lagunas: 952 47 31 25 / 952 47 39 63

La Cala: 952 49 32 08 / 952 49 32 51

Tourist Offices:

Mijas Pueblo: 952 58 90 34

La Cala – Mijas Costa: 951 063 785

Medical Centre Mijas Pueblo: 951 77 40 31

Medical Centre Las Lagunas: 951 06 22 47

Medical Centre La Cala: 951 26 73 60

Post Office: 952 48 57 17 / 952 49 30 01

Taxi: 952 47 82 88

