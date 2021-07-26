MALAGA pharmacies have reported that all their antigen rapid test stocks are already sold out



The Malaga College of Pharmacists has reported that supplies of coronavirus antigen rapid tests in the city’s pharmacies have already been exhausted, within days of being authorised for sale.

Diego Rodriguez, the secretary of the College of Pharmacists has claimed this shortage of stock is due to the fact that “neither the pharmacies nor the distributors themselves were going to place a test order without knowing whether it was going to be authorised for sale or not, they have not been commissioned out of prudence”.

Stocks of the self-assessment tests have been exhausted by residents of Malaga in under a week of going on sale, in most of the city’s pharmacies, with Mr Rodriguez explaining, “This brutal shortage is also due to the increase in cases that are occurring in the province”, but he assures that the situation will stabilise when the incidence begins to decrease, and thanks to the speeding up in vaccinations, “We believe that demand will not be as high in the coming months as in this first week of the tests going on sale”.

The institute has confirmed the arrival of “large orders, so that the population is much more stocked”, and next week, the city’s pharmacies expect to receive a large quantity of antigen tests from China, adding, “Many companies that are responsible for the importation of these tests are waiting to receive very large orders for tests during the next week, the normal thing is that in a few days the supply will be restored and there are enough tests”.

Diego Rodriguez believes that these imports will be enough to supply the various pharmacies in the city, however, he assures that “we can never know for sure, what we know is that there will be many more tests to meet this demand”, adding that “after almost four weeks of rise, the incidence has started to fall, and this, added to the increase in the number of tests, is enough to be covered”.

Currently, antigen tests are sold in pharmacies at a price of between seven and ten euros, but Mr Rodriguez pointed out that “as imports arrive and demand is reduced, the price will end up going down little by little”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

