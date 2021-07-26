LONDON hospital declares ‘critical incident’ as its emergency department is flooded after torrential downpours in the capital

A ‘critical incident’ has been declared in an east London hospital, after its emergency department was reportedly flooded out, and left underwater, as the capital witnessed torrential rains and widespread flooding this afternoon, Sunday, July 25, with the south of England being hit by storms throughout the day, according to metro.co.uk.

In a message on its Twitter account earlier, Newham Hospital said, “Our Emergency Department has flooded in some areas. We’re still here if you need us but to help us while we fix things please attend a neighbouring hospital if possible. Thank you!”, while also asking patients to please use an alternative hospital for the time being, with all ambulances being redirected.

Parts of London and other areas have been submerged in floodwater, with many families reported to be stranded as the water levels rise, and even tube stations have been left flooded, with Whipps Cross Hospital tweeting, “We’re currently experiencing operational issues due to the heavy rainfall. Please use an alternative A&E if possible. Thank you!”.

This is a breaking news story, we will keep you updated as more information comes in, thank you for your patience.

