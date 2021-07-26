Fire breaks out near the San Pedro tunnel on the A-7 in Marbella

Fire breaks out in the municipality of Marbella, near the San Pedro tunnel on the A-7

A fire has reportedly broken out this afternoon (Monday, July 26) in the municipality of Marbella, on the Costa del Sol, with sources of SUR saying the fire was buring near to the tunnel on the A-7 motorway where it passes underneath the town of San Pedro de Alcantara, more specifically in between Benahavis and Guadalmina Alta.

An MA7 helicopter is operating in the location, and ground forces include a group of specialist Infoca Plan forest firefighters with a fire engine, along with operatives from several other local emergency services.

112 emergency services informed SUR that the fire broke out at around 6.30pm, in the land surrounding the Real Club de Golf Guadalmina, with 112 mobilising members of the Infoca Plan firefighters, along with patrols from the National Police, Local Police, and Marbella Fire Brigade, after receiving several calls from worried neighbours reporting the fire breaking out near to residential properties.

As this fire breaks out, it is breaking news and we will try to update you as more information comes in, thank you.

