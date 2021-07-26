Bill Anderson talks about the importance of the community in Mijas

EURO WEEKLY NEWS spoke to Bill Anderson, a councillor in Mijas, who was a policy advisor to the Scottish Parliament before coming to Spain around two decades ago.

With Mijas covering such a large area, Bill spoke of the importance of working on building up a better connection within the foreign community, and bringing them together.

He spoke of the excellent job being done by the Foreign Residents’ Department and told us how he wants to encourage people to get more involved in the community.

One of the ways he is doing this is with ‘Around Mijas’, these are livestreamed videos which can be seen on YouTube and are an amazing way for people to access important information, while also widening their views of the town and its residents and allowing them to learn more about their place of residence. It is currently broadcast in English and subtitles can be added. There are also plans to hopefully add more languages. Look for Around Mijas Livestream on YouTube. You will find there are many different and interesting topics which will interest not only residents in Mijas but also other foreigners on the Costa del Sol.

With recent changes to the residency laws for British citizens in Spain, there has been a 10 per cent rise in the number of Foreign Residents registered in Mijas, which is great news, Bill said, as the more people who are registered on the Padron, the better it is for the town in terms of accessing more services for its residents.

