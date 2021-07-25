Two Spanish Navy ships show eight positive cases of coronavirus

The crews of two Spanish Navy ships docked in the Rota naval base in Cadiz have undergone screening and returned eight positive cases of coronavirus



A Covid-19 coronavirus detection screening carried out by the Spanish Navy on the crews of the frigate Almirante Juan de Borbon, and the combat supply ship Cantabria, both of which are anchored in the Rota air-naval base in the province of Cadiz, has resulted in a total of ten confirmed cases of contagion, as reported to Europa Press by Navy sources.

Specifically, among the 216-strong crew of Admiral Juan de Borbon – whose base is in El Ferrol, in A Coruña – four infected personnel have been detected, while in the combat supply ship Cantabria – the largest ship in the Navy after the aircraft carrier Juan Carlos I – antigen tests carried out on its 122-man crew have yielded a total of four positive cases.

The crews of the two Spanish Navy ships have all been double vaccinated and the ones whose tests have yielded a positive result are asymptomatic, except for one member of the Cantabria ship who reportedly presents “very mild symptoms”, with all those infected being put into isolation at the NCO School, where they will remain until they have a negative result in a PCR test.

Both ships of the Navy will end their operational activity in Rota this weekend and will return to their base in El Ferrol, although before embarking on the return navigation, the crews will be subjected to a new antigen test, with any who show a positive result being disembarked.

The Navy has claimed that these screenings and the reaction to positive cases are coordinated with the corresponding military health authorities, following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

