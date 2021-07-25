Rincon de la Victoria will hold its IX Festival of Puppets and Family Theatre

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Town Hall has announced it will be staging its IX Festival of Puppets and Family Theatre this Summer in the municipality



Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall, last Thursday, July 22, held a press conference to announce their IX Festival of Puppets and Family Theatre, which will start on Wednesday, July 28, and finish on Sunday, August 1, with the various events taking place in four venues in the municipality.

Clara Perles, the local councillor from the Department of Culture announced this event, saying, “this year we have extended to one more day the program of the festival that will reach the four towns of the municipality, in order to bring these high-level shows to all audiences”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Ms Perles added, “We continue to bet on local companies and also with national projection with prestigious puppet shows, and family theatre, to continue offering a greater variety”, before going on to explain that each show starts nightly at 10pm, and entry is free to each event, but that tickets must be obtained in advance by emailing [email protected], with a maximum of 6 places being allowed for people living together.

On Wednesday, July 28, the first event will be, ‘Escondidos en la Fuente, by the Angeles de Trapo company, in the Las Flores de Benagalbon square, a show that addresses the issue of water and animal pollution due to plastic waste, then on Thursday, July 29, the festival moves to the Constitucion square in Rincon de la Victoria with ‘Paparruchas’, courtesy of Cochera Cabaret, with a comedy that uses the techniques of clowns, theatre, stage magic, and urban dances, for a family audience, based on the work of Charles Dickens.

Friday, July 30 will see the show ‘Lecturita… beyond imagination’ by the Indigo Teatro company, held in the Gloria Fuertes square in La Cala del Moral, a family play set in the world of imagination, through which a montage is offered that combines theatre with classical dance, clowns, singing, and little winks of magic, all told by characters of flesh and blood, together with puppetry.

One day later, under the direction of Miguel and Antonio Pino, ‘Peneque, the heart that moves flamenco’, a fun story that has flamenco as its central axis, taking place in the old Torre de Benagalbon railway station

Closing the Festival, on Sunday, August 1, will be the Petit Teatro, with ‘La Panda Pirata’, in the Constitucion square in Rincon de la Victoria, with a story about the environment, in which Nasu and Basi embark on a great adventure to search for a hidden treasure among the rubbish of Cacatoa Island.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.