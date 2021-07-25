Jackie Mason, one of America’s most famous comedians, dies aged 93

JACKIE MASON dead aged 93, will be remembered as one of America’s most famous comedians of all time

The legendary Jewish American comedian, Jackie Mason, has died today, Sunday, July 25, aged 93, after spending the last two weeks in Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, New York, reportedly passing away with his wife Jyll, and a few close friends by his side, and at this point, there has been no confirmation as to his cause of death, according to dailystar.co.uk.

On Comedy Central’s 100 greatest stand-up comedians of all time, Mason had been ranked at number 63, having written and performed six one-man Broadway shows, and also providing the voice of Rabbi Hyman Krustofski, Krusty the Clown’s father in The Simpsons in 1991, a role for which he won an Emmy Award.

Raoul Felder, Jackie’s long-time friend revealed to the New York Post that there will be a small, intimate funeral service held in New York to commemorate the star’s life, with a public service for his fans expected to take place at a later date, and told the publication, “We shall never see his like again. This was a mold that was broken. We’re going to miss him”.

Mason was renowned for his comedic one-liners, including the classic, “80 per cent of married men cheat in America. The rest cheat in Europe”.

In 1986, his brilliant one-man show, ‘The World According To Me’, won a Grammy nomination, an Emmy Award, an Ace Award, a Special Tony Award, plus an Outer Critics Circle Award, winning another Emmy for outstanding writing in 1988, for his ‘Jackie Mason on Broadway’ production.

