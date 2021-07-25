Happy ending for Malaga Poet that Disappeared in Almeria as he is found safe.

The Malaga poet Salvador Marin Hueso, disappeared on Thursday night and left his family extremely worried. They took to social media to make an appeal to help find him after he disappeared on Thursday, July 22 in Almeria.

After many hours of uncertainty and worry the family were able to announce the happy news that Salvador had been found. Salvador’s sister took to Twitter to announce the good news and thanked everyone for their efforts in searching for her brother.

“It is with immense joy that we announce that Salvador has been found. On behalf of myself and my family, we thank the police and other authorities for their efforts and work. Eternally grateful to all the people and institutions that have supported us to have a happy outcome”, Salvador’s sister said on Twitter.

Speaking to La Voz de Almeria she said: “We have just arrived at the hospital and we have no details, we know he is fine.”

According to reports police brought Salvador to Almeria’s Torrecardenas University Hospital as he was not feeling well. He is said to suffer from depression and needs medication too. No further details are known of where Salvador had been but he now seems safe.

Salvador is a well-known poet and writer from Malaga and is only 39 years old.

