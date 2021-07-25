Alert in Europe over detection of ethylene oxide in ice cream

By
Chris King
-
0
Alert in Europe over detection of ethylene oxide in ice cream
Alert in Europe over detection of ethylene oxide in ice cream. image: wikimedia

Alert in Europe over the detection of banned chemical ethylene oxide in batches of ice cream

At the end of June, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN), in line with neighbouring countries in Europe, urged food companies to withdraw all products made with the E410 food additive from the market, after it had been found to be contaminated with ethylene oxide, and more specifically, in the manufacture of ice cream, where the additive is used as a stabilizer.

It was reportedly AESAN, who requested the removal of the affected products, on behalf of the European Commission, and although the authorities have since claimed that all the defective products have been removed from the market, apparently, they have not clarified which batches of ice cream were actually affected.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

This has led to the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) insisting that the Ministry of Consumption clarify the batches of ice cream that were affected by the alleged contamination, in order for consumers to be able to check and subsequently remove any of the suspected batches from their homes, just as they have done in France recently.

The OCU also pointed out that these stabilizers are usually also used in other types of food, such as dairy desserts and sauces, it should be checked if it has been able to reach other types of products.

In their latest statement, published on Thursday, July 22, AESAN shared the concern of consumers about the problem posed by the presence of ethylene oxide residues in food, highlighting that this issue was detected in September 2020, but assured that not all batches of the E410 additive were contaminated, and that the food contaminated with ethylene oxide had already been withdrawn from the market, and that therefore, the products that are currently on the market are safe and comply with current legislation.


“The actions aimed at withdrawing the affected lots from the market and reinforcing the control measures guarantee a null exposure of this substance in the future, constituting very effective risk management measures in order to guarantee food safety”, explains AESAN, “We are in contact with food companies in which products containing ethylene oxide residues have been manufactured or distributed, in order to inform them about the affected products”, as reported by eleconomista.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here