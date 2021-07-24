Geraint Thomas abandons Team GB Olympics road race

Team GB’s Geraint Thomas pulls out of the men’s Olympic road race after a crash.

Team GB’s hopes of a medal in cycling came to an early end on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics with Geraint Thomas pulling out of the men’s road race after a crash.

Welshman, Thomas and teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart fell around 70km (43 miles) into the brutal 234km (145 mile) event which finished at the Fuji International Speedway today, Saturday, July 24.

Thomas’s departure leaves just three Team GB riders still in the race – Geoghegan Hart, as well as Simon and Adam Yates.

Thomas has had a tough few weeks, also crashing on stage three of the 2021 Tour de France, suffering a dislocated shoulder in the fall.

Amazingly, he was able to finish the race but did not feature in the general classification as had been hoped.


Thomas had been hoping to gain redemption in the men’s road race at the Olympics, the first cycling event of the games, after the disappointment he suffered in Rio in 2016.

He had been part of the leading group in the 2016 race in Brazil, before he crashed and missed out on a podium place, according to Cycling Weekly.

