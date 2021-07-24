Loose Women has signed up some new top names as regulars

LOOSE WOMEN, ITV’s popular afternoon show has just confirmed some top names have been signed up to be regulars on the panel



Bosses at ITV are excited after they revealed that Loose Women has signed up a couple of big names to join the likes of Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon, and Janet-Street Porter, as regulars on the panel from this Autumn.

Actress Sunetra Sarker is one of the names, who started out in Brookside in the 1990s – the soap opera set on Merseyside – before the 48-year-old found fame on shows like Ackley Bridge, and Casualty, and she will join the Loose Women along with 37-year-old Katie Piper, who has made a name for herself in such diverse capacities as fronting hard-hitting documentaries, writing books, and dancing on Strictly.

Christine Lampard, who has been on maternity leave, will also be making a welcome return to our television screens, five months after the 42-year-old gave birth to her second child, as it has been reported that Christine will be standing in for Lorraine Kelly on her daytime show on ITV, as well as returning to Loose Women very soon after.

After 22 years, the daytime show is still as popular as it ever was, but, for some of its panellists, like 51-year-old Saira Khan, the role is not always what it appears to be, and she quit the show back in January, telling Platinum magazine, “TV became too toxic. We are paid to be feisty as that’s what makes good telly. I left on my terms”.

Adding, “People think you’re best friends with everybody on Loose Women. You’re absolutely not! You have to just tolerate some people because you’ve got to get the job done. This whole thing about leaving a group or unfollowing somebody, it’s such a big drama. It’s like ‘Guys, get a grip!'”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

