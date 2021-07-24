Granada man arrested for shooting death in Castillejar

GRANADA man arrested by Guardia Civil for allegedly shooting a man in the head with a shotgun in Castillejar

The Guardia Civil has reported that they have detained a 58-year-old man in the Granada municipality of Castillejar, charged with allegedly killing another 35-year-old man, by shooting him with a firearm.

As reported today, Saturday, July 24, by sources from the force, the event occurred at around 8pm on Friday evening, in the Granada municipality, after a heated discussion between the alleged perpetrator of the crime and the victim, over circumstances that are currently being investigated by the Guardia Civil.

According to a report from Ideal, the deceased had made threats against the son of the man who carried out the shooting, which subsequently prompted the father to go to the man’s home and shoot him in the head, using a shotgun.

It has been reported that the deceased recently moved to the town of Castillejar from the Murcian municipality of Lorca, with his wife and children, only a few days ago, and his home and the surrounding outdoor area has been cordoned off by police officers until permission has been given by the judicial authorities to remove the dead man’s body.

The detainee remains in the custody of the Guardia Civil in Castillejar, and it is believed that he will be charged later this afternoon, a reported by 20minutos.es.

