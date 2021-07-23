Eight arrested for growing marijuanna in Velez Malaga

Officers of the Guardia Civil have taken down a criminal gang dedicated to the indoor growing of marihuana in homes in Velez-Malaga.

The Guardia Civil have brought down a criminal gang that was dedicated to the indoor cultivation of marihuana. During the operation, named ‘Kithma’, eight people were arrested for crimes against public health and for belonging to a criminal organisation.

All eight of the people arrested have been ordered to go to prison.

The investigation began when officers became suspicious of an isolated house in Torrox and believed it could be the location for growing marihuana. Officers noticed strange movements of people entering and leaving the farm house in rental vehicles, according to Malaga Hoy.

During the investigations, officers discovered that these people were part of a criminal organisation from Greece and Albania that was dedicated to the growing of marihuana in several homes throughout the Malaga Province.

Seven searches were carried out with eight members of the organisation being arrested. Four indoor marihuana plantations were located in homes in the towns of Velez-Malaga, Torrox-Costa, Alhaurin de la Torre and Malaga, with 1,005 marihuana plants being siezed.

