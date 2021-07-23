On the run

MOJACAR’S El Bandido Runners were delighted to be racing again after nearly 18 months without races owing to Covid restrictions.

A 6.9-kilometre race at Villaricos was run on July 10 on a hot and humid evening with great support from family, friends and villagers lining the course. The El Bandido ladies took three podium places with age group trophies for Kirsty Ratcliffe in second place, Corinne Cherel, third, and Karen Ayers who was first.

The next race over 9.6 kilometres was held in Turre on July 17 when the temperature was still showing 32 degrees at 8pm.

The course was challenging, going through the village then out into the campo and up a number of hills, starting and finishing at the football ground.

The El Bandido ladies did well again with Akvile Lisauskaite finishing as the second female overall and Karen Ayers first in her group.

There was friendly support and encouragement from runners and marshals along the course, especially from El Bandido supporters who cheered and took photos.

El Bandido Runners are a local group of runners, joggers and walkers who are permanent residents, regular visitors or tourists who cover the five-kilometre Mojacar Paseo. All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome.

For more information contact Kevin on [email protected] or follow them on their https://www.facebook.com/pg/elbandidorunners Facebook page.