On the run

By
Linda Hall
-
0
On the run
DELIGHTED: Members of El Bandido Runners were happy to be racing after almost 18 months Photo credit: El Bandido Runners

MOJACAR’S El Bandido Runners were delighted to be  racing again after nearly 18 months without races owing to Covid restrictions.

A 6.9-kilometre race at Villaricos was run on July 10 on a hot and humid evening with great support from family, friends and villagers lining the course. The El Bandido ladies took three podium places with age group trophies for Kirsty Ratcliffe in second place, Corinne Cherel, third, and Karen Ayers who was first.

The next race over 9.6 kilometres was held in Turre on July 17 when the temperature was still showing 32 degrees at 8pm.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The course was challenging, going through the village then out into the campo and up a number of hills, starting and finishing at the football ground.

The El Bandido ladies did well again with Akvile Lisauskaite finishing as the second female overall and Karen Ayers first in her group.

There was friendly support and encouragement from runners and marshals along the course, especially from El Bandido supporters who cheered and took photos.


El Bandido Runners are a local group of runners, joggers and walkers who are permanent residents, regular visitors or tourists who cover the five-kilometre Mojacar Paseo. All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome.

For more information contact Kevin on [email protected] or follow them on their https://www.facebook.com/pg/elbandidorunners Facebook page.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here