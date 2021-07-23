Mayor of Nerja signs protocol for the construction of new Health Centre

Mayor of Nerja signs with the Junta de Andalucia the protocol for the construction of the new Health Centre.

The mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, and the manager of the Andalucian Health Service (SAS), Miguel Angel Guzman, signed the General Action Protocol for the construction and commissioning of the new Nerja Health Centre today, July 23.

The event took place at the Government Delegation of the Junta de Andalucia in Malaga in the presence of the Territorial Delegate for Health and Families, Carlos Bautista and the mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, who has also signed a protocol with the SAS.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



After signing the document, Jose Alberto Armijo has conveyed to the Junta de Andalucia and the Andalucian Health Service his gratitude for the great commitment that the government of Juanma Moreno is making to improve primary health care for Nerjeños and mareños.

“Today we are reaffirming our commitment to collaboration between the Council and the Board to provide Nerja with new sanitary equipment, which will be financed by the regional administration, and which will provide decent and effective coverage. Something that the previous governments of the Junta de Andalucía have never done”.

The manager of the SAS, Miguel Angel Guzman, has valued the work being done by the Council with the promotion of urbanisation works that will allow the transfer of the plot for the construction of the Health Centre.

The SAS will build and finance the sanitary building, the reception of the property when it meets all the conditions for its use, as well as taking care of the maintenance and conservation, equipping it for its start-up and incorporating it into the general organisation of the Andalucian Public Health System.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.