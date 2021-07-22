MG5 EV, a great package

MG was an iconic British car, but in terms of new models is now an iconic British badge.

Taken from the ashes of the Rover Group the Chinese car maker SAIC owns MG and produces a small range of cars and SUVs in petrol, hybrid and all-electric. The main models are SUVs but one of the newest is the MG5.

It’s an all-electric affair and an estate, which will surprise many as SUVs continue to find favour with a majority of buyers. With an affordable starting price of just €29,371 (£25,095), after the UK government grant, it offers lots of space, excellent equipment levels and a very good claimed range. It’s not the cheapest EV out there, but in terms of space and equipment it offers a great package.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It’s a fairly basic design in terms of looks but because it’s fairly straightforward it has a very decent load area.

Passenger space is also generous and there’s good seat adjustment so everyone should find a comfortable driving position.

Standard fare includes navigation, cruise control, rear parking camera, keyless start, air conditioning, automatic lights and an eight-inch touchscreen. The higher trim level, there are just two, adds keyless entry, automatic wipers, heated seats, power mirrors, auto dimming rear view mirror and faux leather seating.

Power comes from a 52 kwh battery to provide a 214 mile range, or in pure city driving 276 miles. Energy regeneration is better in the urban environment because of the stop/start nature of the driving.

If you can find a 50 kw charger then your volts can charge up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes. In reality our public charging network isn’t great and even if you find a fast charger there are so many factors, you might find it doesn’t charge at full rate.

That said the MG charged commendably quickly during my tenure and provided enough volts to make it useable without range anxiety. As ever a home charger is a must to make EV life practical.

On the road the MG5 isn’t a speed machine, as with all electric cars it has good pace, and the ride can get a little choppy on rougher surfaces.

That said it’s a comfortable drive and an immensely practical, well equipped and rather likeable family and business holdall. If you’re looking to move to an EV on a budget then the MG5 could be the perfect start.

Facts at a Glance

Model: MG5 Exclusive

MG5 Exclusive Price: €35,224/€32,297 (£30,095/£27,595 after UK government grant)

€35,224/€32,297 (£30,095/£27,595 after UK government grant) Engine: 52 kwh battery powered electric

52 kwh battery powered electric Gears: Automatic

Automatic Performance: 0-100 kph (62 mph) 7.7 secs

0-100 kph (62 mph) 7.7 secs Range: 344km combined /444km urban (214 miles/276 miles) WLTP

344km combined /444km urban (214 miles/276 miles) WLTP Emissions: 0g/km WLTP

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.