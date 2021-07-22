Major outage puts websites of airlines and 911 services offline in the US.

MAJOR outage in the US puts the websites of major airlines and 911 services offline, along with FedEx, Fox News, AT+T and more



A major internet outage has taken place in the US, shortly after a similar outage occurred in the United Kingdom, which affected the websites of major banks and streaming platforms, and now, according to Down Detector, who reported the incidents in Britain, it has now happened in America.

It is reported that 911 services in several states and counties have gone down, along with the websites of major airlines, financial, travel companies, and logistics websites, along with the likes of Fox News, Costco, Tok Tok, Go Daddy, Groupon, UPs, and as many as 50 big companies in total, according to dailymail.co.uk.

According to Down Detector, the website that reports if a website is currently offline or not, the outage occurred at around 12pm EST today, Thursday 22, and has even hot major banking services like AT+T, BBVA, Santander, and Interactive Brokers.

There are also reports that Oracle Cloud and Amazon’s Web Services have also gone offline, with Microsoft, Vanguard, and Evernote being among the tech company website to go down in this outage.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission website was also reportedly displaying a message saying that it was ‘temporarily unavailable’.

This is breaking news and we will update it as more information becomes available.

