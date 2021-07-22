It’s the business

THE Territorial Development Commission gave a definitive go-ahead for Calpe’s business park and commercial area.

The last formalities have been been completed and the town hall can tackle plans to diversify the municipality’s economic activities.

It has taken nearly 25 years of red tape, negotiations and legal proceedings to reach this stage, admitted Calpe’s mayor Ana Sala.

“Calpe is in luck today,” Sala declared.

“The business park is closer to becoming a reality, helping to generate new employment opportunities without relying on season tourism,” she said.

Businesses will have space to develop, which Sala said should persuade local firms to remain in Calpe instead of moving to neighbouring industrial estates.

The business park required decisive approval from the Territorial Development Commission – which belongs to the regional government, the Generalitat – owing to structural modifications to roads caused by building roundabouts at its northern access.

It is now up to the landowners to present plans for roads and installing services, municipal sources said.

A deadline has been set and should they fail to present plans, the town hall itself will carry out the project in line with an agreement with these same owners.