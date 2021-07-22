International Baccalaureate grows with more centres, students and applications

The Minister of Education and Sports, Javier Imbroda, has highlighted the commitment of the Ministry for the International Baccalaureate.

The Minister of Education and Sports, Javier Imbroda, has highlighted in the Parliament of Andalucia this Thursday, July 22, the determined commitment of the Ministry for the International Baccalaureate.

240 new students will be incorporated in all Andalucian provinces in the 2021/22 academic year. As Imbroda has stated, the implementation of this program “in all Andalucian provinces is a commitment fulfilled with public education and quality.”

For the next academic year, more than 560 applications have been received, 300 more than the previous year and up to 49 public centres have requested to join the network, which in 2019 had only one centre and in 2022 will reach 10 centres with 300 students.

In the next academic year, the IES Fernando de Herrera, from Seville, and Salvador Rueda, from Malaga will join. The remaining 47 centres remain on the waiting list.

The Minister of Education and Sports has stated that now is the time to analyse the work done: “The launch of this pioneering network at the national level in the public system that not only benefits the students but also the entire educational community”.

The International Baccalaureate stands out for being rigorous, demanding and very complete, with a creative and cooperative methodology aimed at students with a high level of motivation and demand.

The evaluation of the students is carried out both internally by teachers of the centres and externally by examining staff of the Organisation.

The centres where it is currently offered are: IES Celia Viñas in Almeria, IES Padre Luis Coloma in Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz), IES Medina Azahara in Cordoba, IES Padre Manjon in Granada, IES Diego de Guzman and Quesada de Huelva, the IES Los Cerros de Ubeda (Jaen), the IES Maria Zambrano in Torre del Mar (Malaga) and the IES Martinez Montañes in Seville.

