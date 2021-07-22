GMB’s Kate Garraway in hot water with viewers over NHS pay rise comments

GMB’s Kate Garraway is in hot water with viewers over comments on the new NHS pay rise.

Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway is in trouble with viewers after commenting that the NHS pay is “difficult” for the “government to balance”. Viewers quickly took to Twitter to criticise her comments. The viewers encouraged Kate to stand behind the NHS workers who helped her husband Derek during his horrific battle with the coronavirus.

The ITV star spoke of her husband’s fight against the virus and how great the nurses had been. “If it was up to me you couldn’t pay them enough,” said Kate.

“It’s extraordinary what all members of the NHS did, but nurses particularly. It’s the detail in a critical situation like with a virus that nobody knew the impact of at the time Derek got sick.

“The detail, the cell count, a lot of that is passed to the nurses and it’s getting that right that makes all the difference. I can’t say enough, of course they should get more.

“But it’s a difficult job for the government to balance that.”

Viewers soon hit back on Twitter though. One said: “Kate Garraway should know better”.

Another tweeted that: “Kate garraway banging on about national debt and inflation as factors in opposition to a decent nursing pay rise; after her husband was treated so much by them is ridiculous.”

Another GMB fan commented on Kate’s “but” comment. “Kate Garraway praising the #NHS staff…. Then following that statement with a ‘BUT’”.

