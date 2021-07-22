Eric Clapton says he won’t play venues requiring vaccine passport for entry

Legend Eric Clapton has said he will not play at venues that require attendees to show a vaccine passport.

He responded to the government announcement that vaccination passports will be required to access venues and nightclubs by the end of September, saying he would not perform “any stage where there is a discriminated audience present.

“Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

The singer shared his statement on the Telegram account of Italian architect and Covid sceptic Robin Monotti. He also added a link to his anti-lockdown collaboration with Van Morrison, Stand and Deliver, in which they sing: “Do you wanna be a free man / Or do you wanna be a slave?”

Clapton shared his negative experiences of getting the AstraZeneca in May, again, through Monotti’s Telegram account, claiming to have experienced “severe” reactions that left him questioning whether he would even be able to play the guitar again.

Many people are reluctant to have the Covid vaccination due to side effects and also worries that the vaccines may not have been adequately tested.

Since May, people under the age of 40 have been offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab in Britain.

In May, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said: “Our advice remains that the benefits of the Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca outweigh the risks in the majority of people. It is still vitally important that people come forward for their vaccination when invited to do so.”

In the same month, Clapton said he had found common ground with Van Morrison, whose lyrics “echoed in my heart”, according to The Guardian.

Clapton is scheduled to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in May 2022. The venue will host the Proms from July 30 to September 11 without social distancing, however, those attending will be required to provide status of their vaccination or immunity status.

