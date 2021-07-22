Croydon tram crash ruled accident

A court has ruled that the Croydon train crash which killed seven people in 2016 was an accident.

The Croydon tram crash, which left seven dead, was the result of an accident, an inquest has found in the UK.

Reading out the verdict, the jury foreman said: “The tram driver became disorientated, which caused loss of awareness in his surroundings, probably due to a lack of sleep.

“As a result of which, the driver failed to brake in time and drove his tram towards a tight curve at excessive speed.

“The tram left the rails and overturned onto its right side, as a result of which the deceased were ejected from the tram and killed.”

The family of those who died in the crash have slammed the ruling, however.

Ben Posford, a Partner at Osbornes Law who represented several of the families, said they had been “unable to hear from any of those responsible for the systemic failings that led to this terrible and avoidable tragedy.”

He said: “Instead of providing long-awaited answers, the families have been put through more agony.

“Ultimately they feel that no one has been held accountable for their loved ones’ deaths.”

The tram had been travelling at 45 miles per hour before it turned over on a bend, killing seven people.

The inquest found failings by Tram Operations Ltd, which ran the Croydon line, in not doing enough to prevent the accident.

Victims Dane Chinnery 19, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, Robert Huxley, 63, and Philip Logan, all from New Addington, and Donald Collett, 62, and Mark Smith, both from Croydon, all died in the crash.

