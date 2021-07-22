THE Charity Shop of Calpe has undergone a name change and is now called Caring for Calpe.

It will be having a half-price sale during the last week of July and will then close for the month of August. The shop is still in the same place in the Galerías Mar Azul, halfway up Avenida Gabriel Miro on the right-hand side.

“Pop in and grab a bargain in the sale,” said Karen Pearce. “Or just get some paperbacks for reading around the pool over the summer.”

The shop will reopen in September and wishes all of its customers a safe and enjoyable summer.