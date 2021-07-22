Alicante to repair storm damage for the third time

The Alicante town council are set repair storm damage for the third time while again asking that a definitive solution is provided to avoid wasting money.

The councillor for Infrastructures, Jose Ramon Gonzalez, has announced that the Alicante town council are going to repair the infrastructures damaged by the continuous storms. The damaged areas are located on the coast of Albufereta and the Adoc estate. A project has been drafted for the repairs which includes the access to EBAR Vistamar.

No definitive solution to this problem has been given by coastal management, and a protective breakwater that would protect the areas has not been authorised. This means the council will again repair the damage themselves.

According to the town council this work will cost around 100,000 euros. The councillor for Infrastructures has urged the coastal management authorities to “build a breakwater to protect the seafront on the Albufereta coast as soon as possible, to provide a definitive solution so as not to throw the money to repair the damage caused by the next storms into the sea”.

According to a report by the Technical Unit of Infrastructure Conservation and Maintenance, waves in the area can hit a significant seven metres and continuous swells are also seen. Global warming is also said to be causing storms with high waves too.

Gonzalez highlighted that “given the constant refusal for years to build the protection by Costas” the council will be forced “to spend the money of all the people of Alicante once again”.

He demanded that coastal management authorities provide “a solution to this problem now, instead of promising big projects that nobody knows about”,

“Either let us build the breakwater or let them build it, and in this way we will have security and economic savings for the people of Alicante”.

Gonzalez added: “It is necessary to intervene as soon as possible on the seafront to prevent the storms from damaging it again, and Alicante Council wants to carry out this project, which is why they have requested on several occasions and urged Costa to authorise the necessary works to put an end to the constant problem, and this authorisation has been repeatedly refused”.

