20 year olds can now book coronavirus vaccinations in Spain’s Andalucia

20 year olds in Andalucia can now book coronavirus vaccinations. The booking of coronavirus vaccinations has been opened up to 20-year-olds on Thursday, July 22.

As part of the ongoing vaccination programme Andalusia has lowered the vaccination age cut-off this week. Now people aged 20 years or older will be able to take advantage of coronavirus vaccines.

From July 22, youngsters born in 1999, 2000 and in 2001 will be able to book their first vaccination. This means that anyone who is or has been aged 22, 21 or 20 years old during 2021 can make a booking, as reported Malaga Hoy.

Bookings can be made for the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine directly using the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) website via ClicSalud+. They can also be made via the mobile application and the Salud Responde telephone number (955 54 50 60). Appointments can be made at health centres too, but it is best to do this by telephone.

This age group will be vaccinated along with the rest of the age group up to 39 years of age with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Naturally the availability of appointments will depend on how many doses are available in an area.

Andalucia are set to receive a staggering 406,380 doses this week alone. According to the Andalusian regional government this will consist of 308,880 doses from Pfizer and 97,500 doses from Moderna.

Sadly, second jab appointments cannot be booked. In most cases appointments for second jabs will be given at the time of vaccination, or at a later date via SMS or a phone call. The second vaccination date can also be found in ClicSalud+ under the section “My Appointments”.

