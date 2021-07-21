World’s richest astronaut Jeff Bezos reveals masterplan to ‘build a road to space’ after completing his stunning journey into space on the Blue Origin.

Bezos commented on his journey and said it was the ‘perfect mission’ and a ‘tiny little step’ towards his plan to build a road to space. Bezos is the world’s richest man and he plans to take the world’s major industries that are causing damage to the planet Earth up into space in the future. He hopes that this could save the planet.

The Blue Origin took off from Texas on Tuesday on what was the 52nd anniversary of the moon landing. They were only a few minutes behind schedule and they flew for several minutes before the rocket booster separated. The crew were then left floating in zero gravity for an amazing four minutes.

Bezos and his brother Mark were joined by 18-year-old Oliver Daemen who had paid for his flight. Daemen is the first person in the world to buy a flight into space. They were accompanied by Wally Funk, aged 82, who has been waiting a long time to make it into space.

Funk had successfully made it through NASA’s space program during the 60s but sadly the flight was cancelled.

The astronauts returned to earth using parachutes which slowed their descent. They touched down in the desert in Texas a magnificent 10 minutes and 20 seconds after they first took off. They touched down at 9.22am EST.

Funk thanked Bezos for fulfilling her dream and getting her into space. ‘I want to thank you sweetheart- you made it possible for me. I’ve been waiting a long time to finally get up there… I loved it. I want to go again!,’ said Funk.

Picture perfect landing in the West Texas desert! #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/UXQvzBkq6P

— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

