New headquarters for Nerja cancer charity

NERJA Council has said it will work with a local cancer charity to provide a new headquarters.

The mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, received the new provincial president of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), Joaquin Morales, continue working together to promote the initiatives that intend to carry out in the municipality.

During the meeting, attended by Councillor Daniel Rivas, a representative of the AECC Local association, Aurelia Lopez, provincial manager, Pedro Gonzalez and local council member, Sebastian Rivera, the mayor said: “Our objective is for the association to have greater means to continue developing the important work carried out in Nerja in terms of prevention, awareness and support for people with Cancer and their relatives. Along these lines, we are working to provide the association with a new and better space to carry out its work.”

The AECC’s provincial head thanked the mayor for the involvement of the council and said the association will expand the number of activities and services in Nerja, buying a car so that they can transfer cancer patients to hospital from Nerja.

