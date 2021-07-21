MARIJUANA greenhouse discovered in a house in Benalmadena during a joint operation by National and Local police officers



Torremolinos National Police officers, in a joint operation with the Local Police of Benalmadena, have arrested two men, and dismantled a marijuana greenhouse discovered in a house in the Malaga municipality, where they confiscated a stash of 48kg of marijuana buds, as well as 514 cannabis sativa plants that were being cultivated in the property.

Their investigation had been launched some days ago as the result of an incident that occurred whilst Local Police officers were carrying out a check on a home in the town, and in the process, surprised two suspects, who tried to escape from the police by jumping over the fence of the house, but who were subsequently intercepted and arrested, charged with allegedly having a marijuana greenhouse located inside the home.

This information was brought to the attention of the National Police, who, after obtaining a search warrant from the Torremolinos Court of Instruction No1, sent a unit of UDEV officers of the Torremolinos Benalmadena Police Station, in collaboration with the Benalmadena Local Police, to carry out the entry and search of the Benalmadena property with the suspected greenhouse inside.

Once inside the house, officers found the greenhouse, fraudulently connected to the electricity grid, and seized 514 cannabis sativa plants, 48kg of marijuana buds packaged and ready for distribution, in addition to an entire lighting, heating, ventilation, and irrigation system.

Two men of Albanian nationality, aged 32 and 33, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the crimes of drug trafficking, electricity fraud, and violation of the immigration law, and along with the drugs, the recovered effects, and the relevant police report, were made available to the Court of Instruction No2 of Torremolinos, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

