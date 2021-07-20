UK tourists flock to Spain

TOURISTS have been flocking to Spain after the UK government allowed vaccinated travellers to come back from amber list countries without quarantine from July 19.

The number of tourists making their way to Spain following the amber list changes on July 19 has increased dramatically, with airlines reporting higher numbers of planes arriving at airports.

In total, 489 flights were schedules between the UK and Spain on the day the government began allowing travellers to amber list countries to come back without quarantine, representing a three-fold increase on the previous week.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The airports with the most flights were Palma de Mallorca, with 113 flights, Ibiza with 70, Alicante-Elche with 62, and Malaga with 59.

Meanwhile, airline Jet2 also reopened its flights between the two countries, allowing thousands of holidaymakers to enjoy a holiday in Spain.

Ryanair is also expecting greater numbers of travellers, and has announced it will be expanding its summer routes in July.

Businesses in Spain have welcomed the arrival of UK travellers, with the Executive Vice President of the Association of Hotel Businessmen of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), Javier Hernandez, saying that after the elimination of the restrictions by the UK government they expect “a greater rebound in reservations during the next few days.”

He added that occupancy rates are 58.20 per cent for July and 62.03 per cent for August.

Hernandez said the majority of tourists were British, adding “we are satisfied by the elimination of the restrictions and surely during the next few days hotel establishments will begin to reopen in those areas that mainly work with this British sector.”

The UK government has said that vaccinated travellers coming back from amber list countries will not have to quarantine this summer.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.