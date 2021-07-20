Sensational deal could see Ronaldo and Mauro Icardi swap clubs

SENSATIONAL deal between Juventus and PSG could see Cristiano Ronaldo and Mauro Icardi swapping clubs



A sensational swap deal is reportedly being considered by bosses of Italian club Juventus, and French club Paris Saint-Germain, which could see Cristiano Ronaldo and Mauro Icardi switching clubs this Summer.

French champions PSG have already been splashing the cash since the end of last season, having already signed Dutch national team captain Giorginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool, Spanish legend, Sergio Ramos, has joined from Real Madrid, along with Inter Milan’s Moroccan full-back, Achraf Hakimi, and this week they finalised the signing of Italy’s World Cup final hero goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Argentine striker, Icardi, originally joined PSG in 2019 from Inter Milan, and there is believed to have been a clause inserted in his contract that if he was sold on to another Serie A club then Milan would receive a fee of around €12 million, allegedly done in a bid to scare Juventus off at the time, but now, French sports journal L’Equipe has claimed the Turin club are offering their legendary Portugal captain to the French club in exchange for Icardi.

With the Old Lady having a change of management after Andrea Pirlo was fired, to be replaced by Juve’s former coach, Massimiliano Allegri, there has been speculation over the future of Ronaldo, but he has reportedly not asked to leave, and the club is said to be expecting him to return for pre-season training.

Cristiano only has another year left of his current contract in Turin, and the Paris club have openly said they would like to take him to the French capital, but Pavel Nedved, the Juventus director, has claimed there is no way the Portuguese is leaving them early, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

