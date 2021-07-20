Mijas Youth launches weekly challenges for free tickets to AquaMijas

An initiative has been announced for Mijas Youth to hold weekly challenges to win free tickets to AquaMijas.

The councillor of the area, Tamara Vera, together with the director of AquaMijas, Maria del Mar Asesio, has presented an initiative for the people Mijas to win free tickets to the water park.

“’Get wet’ has always been done each year, however, this year, given the circumstances of the pandemic and to avoid large queues we have decided to repeat last year’s format with different challenges that we will be launching on the social networks of the Youth area through which participants will be able to get tickets for these facilities on the Costa del Sol”, explains Vera.

The challenges will be launched weekly through the social networks of the Youth area, on Instagram @juventud_mijas and on Facebook. “They will be closely related to the activities that the department has launched for this summer period. The winners, as well as the rules and the number of entries, will be announced weekly on their social networks”.

In addition, there will not be a limited number of tickets “since it will depend on the capacity”, explains Maria del Mar Asesio, director of AquaMijas, who emphasises the security measures that are being carried out to guarantee the safety of park users.

“We are acting with the same measures as last year, disinfection and sanitation of common areas twice a day, hydroalcoholic gel, mask, disinfection of floats, a safety distance of one and a half meters between hammocks and reduction of capacity between 1,400 and 1,600 people”, he emphasises.

