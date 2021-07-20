China’s top selling brand of electric vans now available in Spain

CHINA’S top-selling brand of electric commercial vehicles, Maxus, is now available in Spain



China’s powerful automotive group, SAIC Motor, the seventh-largest automaker in the world, has now launched China’s top-selling van, the Maxus brand of specialised electric commercial vehicles in Spain.

SAIC – formerly Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation – is a Chinese state-owned multinational automotive design and manufacturing company headquartered in Shanghai, in China.

The Asian motor giant – also the world’s largest producer of automotive batteries – is currently leading the world in the sales of electric vehicles, offering a wide fleet of zero-emission vehicles, ideal for the delivery of goods in the city, or on medium-mileage routes.

Maxus is forming its commercial network here in our country with an offer of excellent quality electric technology vehicles, combined with a guarantee of 8 years for the vehicle’s batteries, with a product range that allows different body configurations, with up to 11m³ of cargo volume, at prices starting from €24,381, an amount that can be lowered thanks to the additional discounts included in the Spanish government’s Moves Plan.

Manuel Salvadores, the general manager of the Maxus distributor in Spain, explains that two fully electric models will be available: the eDeliver 3, and the eDeliver 9, two vans that are capable of supplying the demand for vehicles for urban deliveries and other journeys, thanks to their batteries of great autonomy.

In addition to the electric vans, Maxus offers a diesel van, the Deliver 9, a model that incorporates a 2.0-litre engine equipped with a variable geometry turbocharger that generates 163 horsepower and complies with the European EU 6.2 emissions standard.

The Maxus Deliver 9 also offers multiple body configurations, with up to 12.3m³ of cargo volume, including cab chassis versions, and is available from €20,738, as reported by larazon.es.

