Axarquia grape harvest expected to reveal 10 per cent decrease

Grape harvesters in the Axarquia region of Spain are estimating that the annual harvesting will begin, as normal – according to the antecedents and the meteorological forecasts – in the last days of July, starting with the white Moscatel grape from Alexandria, followed a few days later by the red grapes, in the Mollina region, around August 8, 9, and 10.

As reported in a statement by the Malaga Wine Regulatory Council (CRDO), they have also pointed out that the final yield obtained in the Axarquia grape harvest this season, in both quantity and quality, will depend on how the agronomic conditions of the crop evolve in this phase, but also on the circumstances that have been given so far, but that with rainfall having been 25 per cent lower than the normal average, it has not helped the growth.

As a result says the council assured, “a somewhat lower harvest is predictable, about ten percent, since the lack of rainfall is recurrent in the last five years, quantifying the campaign at about 3.7 million kilograms, however, the organoleptic quality can be described from good to very good”.

Wine production in ​​the province of Malaga is made up of seven territories between the Axarquia, Montes de Malaga, North of Malaga, Serrania de Ronda, Manilva, Sierra de las Nieves and the Western Coast, with each region having very diverse orographic and mesoclimatic characteristics, which means that the grape harvest in Malaga province takes place in a very wide time interval, from the end of July to the middle or end of October, as reported by malaga.hoy.es.

