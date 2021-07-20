Almuñecar’s Loro Sexi Park has three new red macaws

ALMUÑECAR’S Loro Sexi ornithological park has the addition of three new species of red macaws



The splendid Loro Sexi ornithological park in Almuñecar has been blessed with a new attraction for this Summer season, in the form of Luma, Lulu, and Line, three new red macaws – Ara chloropterus – that were born this Spring, and can already be observed fluttering in their own space now that they have completed their plumage.

Miriam Peñalver, the carer who helped to raise the three birds by hand, said, “These new specimens of red macaw have been reared by hand from birth until they can do it themselves, due to a defect in the lower beak that the mother has, which, although it allows her to eat, has difficulty feeding the chickens, as it is the mothers who are in charge of feeding them”.

This same pair of adult macaws, also raised two specimens last year, with Luis Aragon, the mayor of Almuñecar saying, “this means, on the one hand, the good climate and situation in which these animals are found and, on the other, why not say it, the attention they receive from the people who take care of them”.

The red macaw, a member of the parrot family – Psittacidae – is one of the most numerous varieties in the Loro Sexi park collection, and as Miriam Peñalver explains, “They are large macaws that attract attention for their vivid and spectacular colouring, and their strident call with which they communicate during the flight. The young specimens look like the adults, but they have a shorter tail”.

In the wild, they are usually found in pairs or small groups, perhaps family members, and sometimes associate with other macaws, especially on land, where they gather in large groups to consume exposed mineral sands, while also eating seeds, fruits, and nuts.

Ms Peñalver continued, “When it is used as a pet, it is an intelligent and inquisitive bird, but it is perhaps, of all the great macaws, the one that suffers the worst from loneliness, so it is recommended that it lives with another bird, which does not necessarily have to be of its kind”.

Adding, “Its large size, and its enormous activity, make it require large cages and room to move, and their captive breeding is more complicated than that of other large macaws, so we are very happy that in Almuñecar we can achieve this”.

Loro Sexi park opened in 1987, and is located just 100 metres from the sea, on Calle Bikini, with access from Abderraman Square, and nestled on the slopes of Castillo San Miguel, and is home to a large collection of exotic birds belonging to more than 100 different species, including parrots, cockatoos, macaws, ducks, and emus, complete with a beautiful cactus garden in the grounds.

Summer visiting hours are: 10.30am to 2pm, and 6pm to 9pm

Almuñecar’s Loro Sexi Park: Calle del Bikini 1, 18690 Almuñecar

Tel: 958 635 617

