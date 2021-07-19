Protec Group celebrates 25 years in the construction sector

Protec Group was founded on July 1, 1996. It is a family made up of its four independent areas whose common goal is to create quality of life for its customers.

Protec Ventanas manufactures PVC and aluminium windows and doors, as well as special glass products such as glass curtains and railings. The best materials are always used for its production and assembly, in addition, we are supported by a highly prepared team in its assembly and maintenance. Protec is a partner and official manufacturer of Kömmerling and Schüco.

At Protec Construcciones they are specialists in new construction, integral refurbishment, extensions and home maintenance. Always offering its clients an excellent advisory service for each stage of the project, being able to take full charge of all management on the Costa del Sol.

Velisa Negocios is its own agency which seeks to buy and sell properties and homes with the best quality and price. It is also in charge of the maintenance of second homes.

Protec Distribuciones deals with the importation of construction products of the highest quality nationally and internationally. Its sales network is made up of more than 850 specialised stores.

W: www.protecgroupspain.com • E: [email protected] • T: 952 587 573