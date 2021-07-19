POLICE seize more than 3,000 marihuana plants in Sevilla. The Guardia Civil of Carmona in Sevilla, within the framework of Operation Maniva 99, has dismantled a criminal organization dedicated to the cultivation of outdoor facilities and the sale of marijuana. During the operation, 3,026 marijuana plants were seized, as well as various materials for the cultivation and maintenance of the plantation, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun, which was full of ammunition and ready for use.

The actions have been carried out on a plot of the La Celada urbanization, located in the municipality of Carmona. This was the location where officers carried out an entry and search, decreed by the Court of Instruction of Carmona, in which two people who performed the functions of drug guards were arrested and numerous materials dedicated to the cultivation were intervened. The 3,026 plants that were seized were in an advanced state of flowering, yielding a total weight of 240 kilograms. In addition to the two people arrested in the operation, according to the Guardia Civil, two other people have also been investigated for these events.

As reported by Diario de Sevilla, officers had observed how the guards controlled police activity and the frequency with which the Guardia Civil vehicles carried out their patrol in the area, according to the Armed Institute. The organization also had a sophisticated recording system and even noted in which time slots and to which place the patrols were heading.