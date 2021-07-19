For guaranteed quality

Cortidea provides curtains, blinds and sun protection systems with privacy solutions from contemporary through to traditional styles. We install all types of blinds and curtains for all properties.

Through our showrooms in Mijas and Marbella, our aim is to provide the best fabric from renowned suppliers such as Jab Anstoetz, Designers Guild, Yutes Natural Fabrics, Saum & Viebahn as well as motorised blinds and shades from Luxaflex. Luxaflex blinds are installed with Somfy motors and to ensure customer satisfaction.

We work with trained professionals to deliver the best advice and products quickly and timely. You’ll be guaranteed quality, a bespoken design and outstanding craftsmanship that makes Luxaflex products a joy to live with and use every day.

Our goal is to find the most attractive and practical solutions for your home.

To see our products you can visit our showrooms in Mijas or Marbella.

MIJAS SHOWROOM Ctra. De Mijas Edif. Cortijo Del Agua, Local 1 29649 Mijas Telephone: +34 952 461 221 MARBELLA SHOWROOM Urbanizacion Marbella Real Local 3 Av.Bulevar Principe Alfonso de Hohenlohe 29602 Marbella Telephone: +34 951 487 735 [email protected] • www.cortidea.com