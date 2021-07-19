BREAKING NEWS: Prince Harry writes Megxit MEMOIR book

By
Ron Howells
-
0

Prince Harry has written a Megxit MEMOIR book that is bound to rock the royal family.

Prince Harry has written an explosive memoir about his life in the royal family which could hit shelves before Christmas, it has been revealed by Page Six.

The 36-year-old has reportedly been secretly working on the book for nearly a year which he has sold to Penguin Random House who say: ‘Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him’

“Public coverage of his life from childhood to the present, including dedication to service, military service that took him to the forefront of Afghanistan twice, and the joy he found in being a husband and father. Prince Harry offers an honest and captivating personal portrait, on top of which there is an exciting, courageous, uplifting human story behind everything they think they know.”

According to Random House, the financial terms have not been disclosed, but Prince Harry will donate the proceeds to a charity. Page Six said Prince Harry has been working with Pulitzer-winning ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer.


 

Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

