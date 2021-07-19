Prince Harry has written a Megxit MEMOIR book that is bound to rock the royal family.

Prince Harry has written an explosive memoir about his life in the royal family which could hit shelves before Christmas, it has been revealed by Page Six.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The 36-year-old has reportedly been secretly working on the book for nearly a year which he has sold to Penguin Random House who say: ‘Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him’

“Public coverage of his life from childhood to the present, including dedication to service, military service that took him to the forefront of Afghanistan twice, and the joy he found in being a husband and father. Prince Harry offers an honest and captivating personal portrait, on top of which there is an exciting, courageous, uplifting human story behind everything they think they know.”

According to Random House, the financial terms have not been disclosed, but Prince Harry will donate the proceeds to a charity. Page Six said Prince Harry has been working with Pulitzer-winning ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.