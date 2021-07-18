TWENTY-FIVE families make the move to Malaga village. A total of 25 families from all over Spain have chosen a town at risk of depopulation in the province of Malaga to change their residence in the coming months and either work from home or start their businesses from there.

A decision that has been possible thanks to the platform ‘Come to live in a town’ promoted by the communicator Ramón Pradera and which presents a total of 80 destinations throughout Spain, including 18 from the province of Malaga, and the mediation project that emerged in La Noria, thanks to the work of the Red Cross, the collaboration agreement between the La Caixa Foundation and the Diputación centre, entitled ‘My environment recovers with you’, which supports the municipalities to process the applications of the interested parties.

The fourth vice president and head of the Delegation of Social Innovation and Depopulation, Natacha Rivas, has presented online the balance of both initiatives to some thirty municipal officials, together with the director of the platform ‘Come to live in a town’, Ramón Pradera, and the project manager at the Assembly of the Red Cross in Malaga, Paula Rodríguez.

In the virtual meeting, the results of the pilot project ‘My environment recovers with you’, of the Red Cross together with the Malaga Provincial Council to attract new residents, and which reflects the data of the families interested in changing their residence, have been released through a small town in the province of Malaga, as reported by La Opinion de Malaga.

The destinations available in the initiative include, Alcaucin, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, Algatocin, Alpandeire, Benarraba, Benadalid, Benalauria, Casarabonela, Cortes de la Frontera, Cuevas de San Marcos, El Burgo, Farajan, Gaucín, Genalguacil, Jimera de Libar, Jubrique and Yunquera. From November 2020 to June 30, 2021, a total of 344 applications from people interested in changing their residence has been received.