Health worker loses an eye after brutal Madrid Metro assault over facemask

Police in Madrid are looking for a man accused of brutally assaulting another man – who was a health worker travelling in the same carriage of the train – who had asked him to put the mandatory facemask on, resulting in the health worker being struck in the face by the other man.

Video footage of last Thursday evening’s incident, that occurred at the Alto del Arenal station on Line 1 of the Madrid Metro, has since gone viral on social networks, and police are hoping that somebody will recognise the aggressor.

According to El Mundo, the man attacked the health worker with a sharp object, which went into his eye, and even though he was transferred to the 12 de Octubre Hospital in the Spanish capital, they were allegedly unable to save his eye.

In the video, the aggressor, wearing a pink baseball cap and a backpack is seen picking something up off the train seat and leaves the carriage as the train pulls into the station, as he is heard shouting back at the man – who is now on the floor – as he exits, “Let it be clear to you, I hope you die, asshole”.

This awful unprovoked attack on the health worker is being thoroughly investigated by the Mobile Brigade of the National Police, and they have asked the public to contact them if they think they know who the man is, with the video made available on the Twitter account of the UFP (Federal Police Union), as reported by 20minutos.es.

📥 ⏩ #Madrid | Piden colaboración ciudadana para identificar al individuo que agrede con un punzón en el ojo a un policía de paisano en el metro de Madrid, al ser requerida su identificación. pic.twitter.com/nhoETFACz2 — Cuerpos instituciones unidos España.CIUE (@Cuerpospolicia1) July 17, 2021

