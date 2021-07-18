FUGITIVE wanted in connection three murders in Brazil arrested while doing the Camino de Santiago



National Police officers in the Castile y Leon municipality of Palencia have arrested a fugitive who is allegedly wanted by Interpol, and the judicial authorities in Brazil, over his connection to a triple-murder in the country.

His arrest occurred last Thursday 15, when officers from the National Police – through their control of the hostels in the area – detected the presence of a 53-year-old Spanish citizen of Argentinian origin who was doing the famous treks of the Camino de Santiago, and had also taken the opportunity to learn about the city of Palencia.

The officers were able to verify that this individual was listed in the international police databases with a “red notification” from Interpol that had been recorded by the Brazilian authorities, standing accused of committing a triple homicide in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro some years previously, and after his arrest, his full identity was subsequently confirmed, and he appeared before a judge in Palencia.

Camino de Santiago – translates as ‘The Way of St James’ in English – is a famous network of pilgrim’s routes leading to the shrine of the apostle Saint James the Great in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, northwestern Spain, where tradition holds that the remains of the saint are buried.

In 1492, Pope Alexander VI officially declared the Camino de Santiago to be one of the “three great pilgrimages of Christendom”, along with Jerusalem and Rome, and since 2013, the Camino de Santiago has attracted more than 200,000 pilgrims each year, with a growth rate of more than 10 percent per year, as reported by elindependiente.com.

